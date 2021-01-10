Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 121 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend, 4 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, recording 79 on Saturday and another 42 on Sunday.

The city has seen 7,319 total cases in the past year and has 200 COVID-19-connected deaths.

Public health reported four new deaths on the weekend, all on Saturday involving people over 80.

One of the deaths is connected to the outbreak at Grace Villa on the Mountain, which started on Nov. 25 and has had 232 total COVID-19 cases among 143 residents, 87 staff and two other persons tied to the home.

Forty-three people have died in the Grace Villa outbreak.

The St. Elizabeth Retirement Residence recorded its fourth death on Saturday tied to an outbreak that started on Christmas Day.

The home added 11 more coronavirus cases on the weekend for a total of 50 since the outbreak began. Thirty-four residents, 15 staff and one other person connected with the home have tested positive for COVID-19 since the surge began.

The city’s total number of active cases dropped on the weekend to 1,546 on Sunday after hitting 1,675 on Friday. The city’s case rate also dropped to 150 per 100,000 from the 159 reported on Friday.

Public health reported seven new outbreaks as of the weekend at three hospitals, a nursing home, a long-term care home (LTCH), a retirement home and a workplace.

Hamilton Health Sciences added two more to its list of outbreaks in hospitals. The agency now has five outbreaks in as many units with the short stay medicine unit and emergency department at Hamilton General joining on Friday.

Combined HHS has 35 COVID-19 cases in the hospital units currently experiencing a surge in cases.

The city’s other new outbreaks involve staff cases at the Chartwell Willowgrove LTCH, The Wellington retirement community, the VON medical office on Victoria Ave., and the Clarion nursing home.

There are 39 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of Jan. 10, which includes 28 institutions, six community agencies, four workplaces and a daycare.

There are 93 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19 as of Sunday.

Halton Region tops 7,000 COVID-19 amid the pandemic

Halton Region reported 207 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend with 109 on Saturday and 98 on Sunday. The region has now topped 7,000 cases since the pandemic began.

Public health has recorded 7,006 total COVID-19 cases since March.

There are 751 active cases as of Jan. 10, with Burlington accounting for 235 cases, Halton Hills with 78, Milton with 240 and Oakville with 198.

Public health reported one more death in Burlington which was not connected to an institutional outbreak in the region.

The region has had 131 coronavirus-related deaths.

Halton has 35 total outbreaks and 15 active institutional outbreaks.

The outbreak at Extendicare Halton Hills in Georgetown grew by 17 more cases on the weekend. The LTCH has had 149 total cases and 15 deaths in its outbreak that began on Dec. 4.

Niagara Region reports 284 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Niagara Public Health reported 284 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend with 138 on Saturday and 146 on Sunday.

The region’s active cases are up since Friday from 1,013 to 1060 as of Sunday.

The region has 49 active outbreaks, 29 are at health-care facilities.

The latest reported outbreaks are at the Meadows of Dorchester retirement home in Niagara Falls, and Rapeljie Lodge in Welland.

Niagara Health is managing a number of current outbreaks, including six in the agency’s hospitals in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.

There are 59 active coronavirus cases in the outbreak at the Greater Niagara general site. Eleven people have died among the outbreaks in five hospital units.

Two outbreaks at the St.Catharines site involve 10 cases among staff members with five from the emergency department.

The largest of the current outbreaks is at Oakwood Park Lodge which has had 237 coronavirus cases since the surge began on Dec. 12. The home has seen 30 COVID-19-related deaths. The home currently has just 11 active cases as of Sunday.

The second outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor has been going on since Dec. 18 and now has 62 cases among 36 residents and 26 staff members. The home has had 11 deaths tied to the coronavirus, according to Niagara Health.

The agency says 74 patients are being treated in the region’s hospitals for the virus.

Eighty-four of the region’s 186 deaths during the coronavirus crisis involve patients that have died at Niagara Health hospitals.

Overall, Niagara has had 5,204 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 65 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported 65 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend.

The region now has 195 active cases as of Jan. 10, and 1,114 lab-confirmed positive results since the pandemic began.

The latest outbreaks in the region were declared at two LTCH’s, Parkview Meadows in Townsend, and the Cedarwood in Simcoe.

The region has six outbreaks at health facilities, which also includes Caressant Care in Courtland, Cedarwood Village apartments, the Delhi LTCH, and Edgewater Gardens LTCH in Dunnville

An outbreak at the Norview Lodge retirement home in Simcoe was declared over on the weekend.

Each of the facilities has one case involving a staff member with Cedarwood Village also having three positive cases among residents.

The two counties have had 35 combined COVID-19-connected deaths.

Brant County reports 55 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County has had 1,137 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, adding 24 new cases on Saturday and another 31 on Sunday.

The region now has 190 active cases with five people receiving hospital care.

Brant now has four on-going institutional outbreaks, all in Brantford at Fox Ridge, John Noble LTCH, Brierwood Gardens and St. Joseph’s YMCA Child Care Centre.

An outbreak at the Park Lane Terrace retirement home in Paris was declared over on the weekend.

Brant has six total deaths connected with the pandemic.