Dozens of people protesting Quebec curfew fined for violating it on first night

Police forces across Quebec handed out dozens of tickets to people protesting the province’s new COVID-19-related curfew shortly after it went into effect Saturday night.

Quebec City police spokesman Const. Etienne Doyon says approximately 20 people protesting the curfew were ticketed with over $1,500 fines around 8:20 p.m. adding some of those individuals were detained after they refused to identify themselves.

Montreal police spokeswoman Const. Caroline Chèvrefils says 17 tickets were issued to people protesting the measure in the city’s Plateau borough.

8pm has come and gone. Anti-curfew protestors are marching around the Plateau with a huge convoy of cops in tow. #Montreal #manifencours #covid19 pic.twitter.com/LBBVKuLczw — Dan Spector (@danspector) January 10, 2021

“I think it’s abuse of power. People need to put their foot down,” said Michael Pengue, who said he’d already been ticketed at an anti-mask protest.

The group coordinating the protest told Global News demonstrations were planned in nearly 30 cities across the province. They believed all would have between 50 and 100 demonstrators.

At the Montreal protest, some decided to leave before 8 p.m. to avoid being ticketed, but others decided to put the curfew to the test.

A few dozen people marched through residential streets chanting and banging pots and pans as the clock struck eight. They were followed closely by a strong police presence. Police ended the protest at about 8:15 p.m., as they started detaining people and handing out fines.

#Montréal police say they gave out 17 tickets tonight for breaking the Québec curfew. They had no arrests to report. It seems they detained certain people, ticketed them and let them go. #covid19 #manifencours pic.twitter.com/HdLczxb7ur — Dan Spector (@danspector) January 10, 2021

Sherbrooke police said they issued around a dozen fines to people protesting the province’s COVID-19 regulations.

Quebec’s Public Security Minister, Geneviève Guilbault thanked Quebecers for cooperating with the measure in a post on Twitter today.

The curfew, intended to slow the spread of COVID-19, will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. over the next four weeks.

Those caught violating the new measure could face fines of up to $6,000.

Quebec is the first province to impose a curfew on its residents.

Premier François Legault announced earlier this week that Quebecers will have to stay home from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in an effort to prevent people from gathering in defiance of public health guidelines.

The provincewide curfew took effect on Saturday evening and will be in effect until at least Feb. 8. The new rules apply to everyone except essential workers, people walking their dogs and those on a short list of other exceptions.

In a social media message, Legault said the province’s hospitals were approaching a “tipping point” where they could be forced to delay treatment for all but the most urgent cases.

He said the curfew would help stop “even the smallest” gatherings.

–with files from Dan Spector and Alessia Maratta, Global News

