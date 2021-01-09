Canada’s coronavirus cases surpass 650K as Quebec imposes new overnight curfew

Send this page to someone via email

Cases of the novel coronavirus in Canada surpassed 650,000 on Saturday as surges in new infections continued to be reported across parts of the country.

Health officials detected 8,124 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing Canada’s total caseload of the virus to 651,972. Another 126 fatalities were announced as well, raising the death toll to 16,833.

To date, 545,971 patients have since recovered from the virus, while over 19,371,000 tests have been administered.

According to COVID19Tracker.ca, a total of 296,241 vaccinations have since been given.

Saturday’s data paints a limited snapshot of the virus’ spread across the country however, as provinces like P.E.I. and B.C., as well as all of the territories did not release new case figures.

Story continues below advertisement

2:06 Coronavirus: Montreal anti-curfew protest met with strong police presence, 17 people given fines Coronavirus: Montreal anti-curfew protest met with strong police presence, 17 people given fines

A majority of Saturday’s new cases were reported by Ontario and Quebec, as both provinces continue to see a surge in new cases, fatalities and hospitalizations from the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Quebec, which has long been the hardest hit province in Canada from the virus, imposed the country’s most stringent public health measure to date — a new curfew lasting from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., which will be in place for at least a month.

According to the province, the new rules would apply to everyone except a select few which includes essential workers and those walking their dogs, with violators facing fines of as much as $6,000.

Story continues below advertisement

The measures came into effect as the province broke the 3,000 daily case mark for the first time Saturday, raising its total to 226,233. Another 41 deaths were also reported in Quebec, raising it’s death toll to 8,647 — the highest in Canada so far.

Ontario on the other hand added another 3,443 cases of COVID-19, raising its provincial caseload to 211,837. Another 40 deaths were also reported there Saturday, bringing its total fatalities to 4,922.

2:14 Coronavirus: Heavy police presence expected across Quebec as 8 p.m. curfew begins Coronavirus: Heavy police presence expected across Quebec as 8 p.m. curfew begins

Alberta logged just under 1,000 new cases on Saturday as well, with the province’s total infections now standing at 110,641.

Saskatchewan reported 329 new cases, while Manitoba recorded just over 200.

2:09 Coronavirus: Ontario reporting nearly 120% spike in COVID-19 cases involving school-aged children Coronavirus: Ontario reporting nearly 120% spike in COVID-19 cases involving school-aged children

In Atlantic Canada, two provinces reported additional cases on Saturday as well.

Story continues below advertisement

New Brunswick logged 30 new infections on Saturday — just one infection under its provincial record of 31. In Nova Scotia, another three cases were reported by health authorities, raising its caseload to 1,529.

Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as all three territories, reported no new cases on Saturday.