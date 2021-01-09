Coronavirus outbreak at Men’s Mission in London, following nine COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

A coronavirus outbreak has been declared at Mission Services of London – Men’s Mission, a local shelter located at 459 York Street in London Ont.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit declared the outbreak after at least nine people, including five staff members and four clients, tested positive for COVID-19.

“While the Health Unit has not observed ongoing mass transmission within the facility, given the number of cases associated with the Mission within the last week, the declaration of an outbreak is an important step in order to limit any further transmission of the virus within the community,” said Dr. Alex Summers, Associate Medical Officer of Health with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

The health unit was notified of the first case involving a resident at the facility on Dec. 17 and declare an outbreak after being notified of five additional cases associated with the Men’s Mission within the last week.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our team is working closely with Mission Services to implement outbreak measures in order to reduce the potential for any further spread.”

Health unit investigators are still following up with close contacts and are advising those who work, reside or access services at Men’s Mission to monitor themselves for the development of symptoms and seek testing if any develop.

The health unit recommends people limit interactions to only those people who are part of their household, maintain a physical distance of at least two metres from others, and wash hands frequently for 15 to 20 seconds.

The health unit said wearing a mask in enclosed places, or where physical distancing cannot be maintained is also key to stopping the spread of the virus.

More information about COVID-19 and how to stop the spread can be found on the Middlesex-London Health Unit’s website.