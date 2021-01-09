Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 outbreaks declared at two new Surrey seniors homes

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 9, 2021 3:36 pm
Click to play video 'Province announce new reporting for long-term care COVID-19 cases' Province announce new reporting for long-term care COVID-19 cases
WATCH: Province announces new reporting for long-term care COVID-19 cases.

Health officials have declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two new Surrey seniors’ homes.

Fraser Health says two workers at the Guildford Seniors Village have tested positive for the coronavirus, as have one staff member and one resident at Suncreek Village.

Read more: After criticism, B.C. to provide more information about COVID-19 cases at care homes

All four people are currently self-isolating, and Fraser Health says it is working to identify anyone else who may have been exposed.

Both facilities are long-term care facilities. Suncreek Village is owned and operated by Suncreek Developments, while the Guildford Seniors Village is owned and operated by Retirement Concepts.

Read more: ‘Incredibly lethal’ outbreak at Vancouver long-term care home raises questions of transparency

Story continues below advertisement

Fraser Health says it is working with both facilities on enhanced infection control measures and has added staff to both sites.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Thursday, the province began a new weekly regime of reporting COVID-19 case and death counts at individual B.C. long-term care homes.

You can see those statistics here.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Changing trends of ‘active’ cases in B.C.' Coronavirus: Changing trends of ‘active’ cases in B.C.
Coronavirus: Changing trends of ‘active’ cases in B.C.
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusCOVIDLong-term Carebc covidseniors' homeslong term care outbreak
Flyers
More weekly flyers