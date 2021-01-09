COVID-19 outbreaks declared at two new Surrey seniors homes

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials have declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two new Surrey seniors’ homes.

Fraser Health says two workers at the Guildford Seniors Village have tested positive for the coronavirus, as have one staff member and one resident at Suncreek Village.

All four people are currently self-isolating, and Fraser Health says it is working to identify anyone else who may have been exposed.

Both facilities are long-term care facilities. Suncreek Village is owned and operated by Suncreek Developments, while the Guildford Seniors Village is owned and operated by Retirement Concepts.

Story continues below advertisement

Fraser Health says it is working with both facilities on enhanced infection control measures and has added staff to both sites.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Thursday, the province began a new weekly regime of reporting COVID-19 case and death counts at individual B.C. long-term care homes.

You can see those statistics here.

1:01 Coronavirus: Changing trends of ‘active’ cases in B.C. Coronavirus: Changing trends of ‘active’ cases in B.C.

Advertisement