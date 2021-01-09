St. Francis Xavier University reports 2nd case of COVID-19 Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S. released a statement on Saturday confirming a second positive COVID-19 case on campus.

According to the university, the student arrived on Jan. 5 and was tested the same day. As with the first case that was reported earlier this week, the student has been properly isolating in residence.

“The two cases appear to be unrelated. Our plans have been fully enacted, including activating the necessary supports for our students, and the risk to the overall community remains low,” the university said.

The second positive case comes a day after the university announced it would be delaying in-person classes by a week as a result of new quarantining rules for those arriving from New Brunswick.

“Public Health is managing any necessary contact tracing of close contacts. The university has also reached out to anyone considered a low-risk contact to ensure they are informed,” the university stated.

