4 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia, 28 active cases remain

Nova Scotia reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and said 28 active cases remain in the province.

According to the province, two cases are in the central zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases.

One case is in the eastern zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

One case is in the northern zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

“While the case numbers in our province are encouraging, we are closely monitoring the rise in cases in New Brunswick,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in a press release. “The situation there is a reminder of how quickly the virus can spread, and also reminds us of the importance of following all the public health protocols.”

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs said they completed 1,467 Nova Scotia tests on Jan. 6.

Since Oct. 1, 2020, Nova Scotia said it has completed 122,652 coronavirus tests. There have been 435 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

No one is currently in hospital. Four hundred and seven cases are now resolved.

“As we continue to see new COVID-19 cases every day, it is apparent that the virus is still in our communities,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “We must remain vigilant and do our part by continuing to follow public health guidelines and orders.”

As of Jan. 4, the province said restaurants and licensed establishments in areas of Halifax Regional Municipality and Hants County can reopen for dine-in service.

“They must follow the provincewide restrictions, including ending service by 10 p.m. and closing by 11 p.m. They can continue takeout and delivery service with no restrictions,” the province stated.

The province is also encouraging post-secondary students returning to Nova Scotia from outside of Atlantic Canada to visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test for day 6, 7, or 8 of their 14-day self-isolation period.

COVID-19 testing appointments can be booked up to three days in advance.