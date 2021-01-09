Winnipeg Blue Bombers and QB Zach Collaros agree to restructured contract

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have capped off a busy first week of 2021 by signing quarterback Zach Collaros to a restructured contract for this season.

Collaros, who signed a two-year extension in late January one year ago, agreed to the restructuring as part of his commitment to the Bombers for the 2021 season.

Collaros was acquired by the Bombers in a deal with the Toronto Argonauts at the Canadian Football League trade deadline on Oct. 9, 2019.

The Bombers acquired Collaros and a fifth-round selection in the 2020 CFL Draft for first and third-round picks in the same draft.

The veteran quarterback capped the 2019 season by helping lead the Bombers to their first Grey Cup championship in 29 years.

He started four games in blue and gold – one regular season contest and three in the playoffs – to post a perfect 4-0 record behind centre.

In his four games as a Bomber, he completed 67 of 97 pass attempts (69.1 percent) for 851 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

He had opened the 2019 season as the starting quarterback of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, but was injured in the first game and was later traded to Toronto for a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2020. He did not see any action with the Argonauts before being traded to Winnipeg.

In 91 career regular-season games with Toronto (2012-13) Hamilton (2014-17), Saskatchewan (2018-19) and Winnipeg (2019), Collaros has posted a 35-32 won-lost record as a starting quarterback. He ranks 43rd on the CFL’s all-time passing yardage list with 16,979 yards with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 92:52.

This past week the team re-signed offensive linemen Stanley Bryant and Geoff Gray, Slotback Nic Demski, Defensive Linemen Jackson Jeffcoat And Jake Thomas, Defensive Backs Nick Taylor and Mercy Maston, Linebacker Toby Antigha and special teams players Mike Miller, Shayne Gauthier, and Thiadric Hansen.