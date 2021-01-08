Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign extensions with another 3 players

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers agreed to terms on one-year contract extensions with three more players Friday.

Offensive lineman Geoff Gray and linebacker Shayne Gauthier, both Canadians, and American linebacker Tobi Antigha were all slated to become free agents next month.

Gray, a six-foot-six, 310-pound Winnipeg native, joined the Bombers in October 2018 after NFL stints with Green Bay, the New York Jets and Cleveland.

He appeared in 13 games in 2019, including 12 starts.

Gauther, of Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que., has spent the past four seasons with Winnipeg after being taken in the fourth round, No. 28 overall, by the Bombers in the 2016 CFL draft.

Antigha played in 11 games with Toronto in 2019, registering 20 tackles and two interceptions.

