Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign extensions with another 3 players

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Investors Group Field is shown during opening kickoff for the CFL game between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Montreal Alouettes in Winnipeg on June 27, 2013.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Investors Group Field is shown during opening kickoff for the CFL game between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Montreal Alouettes in Winnipeg on June 27, 2013.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers agreed to terms on one-year contract extensions with three more players Friday.

Offensive lineman Geoff Gray and linebacker Shayne Gauthier, both Canadians, and American linebacker Tobi Antigha were all slated to become free agents next month.

Read more: Winnipeg Blue Bombers bring back 3 more players

Gray, a six-foot-six, 310-pound Winnipeg native, joined the Bombers in October 2018 after NFL stints with Green Bay, the New York Jets and Cleveland.

He appeared in 13 games in 2019, including 12 starts.

Read more: Blue Bombers re-sign receiver Nic Demski for 2 more years

Gauther, of Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que., has spent the past four seasons with Winnipeg after being taken in the fourth round, No. 28 overall, by the Bombers in the 2016 CFL draft.

Antigha played in 11 games with Toronto in 2019, registering 20 tackles and two interceptions.

Click to play video 'CFLers chase Grey Cups and gold medals as part of Canada’s national bobsleigh team' CFLers chase Grey Cups and gold medals as part of Canada’s national bobsleigh team
CFLers chase Grey Cups and gold medals as part of Canada’s national bobsleigh team – Nov 20, 2020
