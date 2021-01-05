Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Blue Bombers re-sign receiver Nic Demski for 2 more years

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 7:29 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Nic Demski (10) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of CFL action against the Edmonton Eskimos in Winnipeg Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Nic Demski (10) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of CFL action against the Edmonton Eskimos in Winnipeg Thursday, June 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Receiver Nic Demski is staying home.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers completed a busy Tuesday by signing the Winnipegger to a two-year contract extension. The receiver was set to become a free agent next month.

The 27-year-old Demski has five CFL seasons already under his belt, including the last two with the blue and gold.

READ MORE: Longest-serving Blue Bomber signs 1-year contract

The former member of the Manitoba Bisons was third on the Bombers in receiving in their Grey Cup-winning season. Demski hauled in 44 passes for 543 yards with three receiving touchdowns and another two rushing TDs in 2019.

Trending Stories

Demski managed to take his game to another level in the playoffs, scoring a touchdown in the Western Semi-final, recording 72 yards receiving in the Western Final, while gaining 67 all-purpose yards in the Grey Cup victory.

Story continues below advertisement

Demski played his first three seasons in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

READ MORE: Top left tackle Stanley Bryant signs one year extension with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Earlier in the day, the football club announced a one-year contract for offensive lineman Stanley Bryant.

Click to play video 'Global News Winnipeg presents For The W: A Grey Cup Special' Global News Winnipeg presents For The W: A Grey Cup Special
Global News Winnipeg presents For The W: A Grey Cup Special – Dec 2, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg SportsCFLWinnipeg Blue BombersCanadian Football LeagueBlue BombersCFL Free AgencyNic Demskibombers contract signingbombers receiver signedformer Manitoba Bison
Flyers
More weekly flyers