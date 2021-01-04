Longest-serving Blue Bomber signs 1-year contract

Jake Thomas is back in blue and gold.
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Tuesday that they’ve agreed to terms with the 30-year-old defensive tackle, who will return for his ninth season with the club on a one-year contract.
Thomas, who was drafted 29th overall by the Bombers in 2012, is the club’s longest-serving player.
Trending Stories
The native of Douglas, N.B., recorded a career-best five sacks in the team’s Grey Cup-winning 2019 season.
RAW: Blue Bombers Jake Thomas Interview – May 23
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments