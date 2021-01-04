Menu

Sports

Longest-serving Blue Bomber signs 1-year contract

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 4, 2021 11:08 am
Jake Thomas celebrates Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-12 win over Hamilton in the 2019 Grey Cup.
Jake Thomas celebrates Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-12 win over Hamilton in the 2019 Grey Cup. File

Jake Thomas is back in blue and gold.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Tuesday that they’ve agreed to terms with the 30-year-old defensive tackle, who will return for his ninth season with the club on a one-year contract.

Read more: Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Jake Thomas now tackling real estate needs of his clients

Thomas, who was drafted 29th overall by the Bombers in 2012, is the club’s longest-serving player.

The native of Douglas, N.B., recorded a career-best five sacks in the team’s Grey Cup-winning 2019 season.

Click to play video 'RAW: Blue Bombers Jake Thomas Interview – May 23' RAW: Blue Bombers Jake Thomas Interview – May 23
RAW: Blue Bombers Jake Thomas Interview – May 23 – May 23, 2018
Winnipeg SportsCFLFootballWinnipeg Blue BombersBombersWinnipeg FootballCFL FootballJake Thomas
