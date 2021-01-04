Longest-serving Blue Bomber signs 1-year contract

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Jake Thomas is back in blue and gold.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Tuesday that they’ve agreed to terms with the 30-year-old defensive tackle, who will return for his ninth season with the club on a one-year contract.

The longest serving Blue Bomber has signed an extension to stay in Winnipeg. #CFLFA pic.twitter.com/vQ8SWtUDim — CFL (@CFL) January 4, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Thomas, who was drafted 29th overall by the Bombers in 2012, is the club’s longest-serving player.

The native of Douglas, N.B., recorded a career-best five sacks in the team’s Grey Cup-winning 2019 season.

3:25 RAW: Blue Bombers Jake Thomas Interview – May 23 RAW: Blue Bombers Jake Thomas Interview – May 23 – May 23, 2018