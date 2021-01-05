Menu

Sports

Top left tackle Stanley Bryant signs one year extension with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2021 1:36 pm
Stanley Bryant on the sideline during a CFL game between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium on Sept. 4, 2016 in Regina.
Stanley Bryant on the sideline during a CFL game between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium on Sept. 4, 2016 in Regina. Brent Just / Getty Images

Two-time CFL most outstanding lineman Stanley Bryant has signed a one-year extension with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Bryant returns for his sixth season in Winnipeg after originally signing in 2015.

Read more: Longest-serving Blue Bomber signs 1-year contract

The six-foot-five, 306-pound left tackle was the West Division’s nominee for most outstanding lineman for the third straight season in 2019, helping the Blue Bombers win the Grey Cup.

Bryant was named the CFL’s most outstanding lineman in 2017 and 2018 and has started every game since the beginning of the 2015 season.

Bryant spent the first five years of his career with Calgary, winning a Grey Cup in 2014.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
