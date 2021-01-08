Outbreak declared at St. Joe’s Charlton hospital after staffers test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

St. Joesph’s says an outbreak has been declared at the hospital’s COVID-19 unit on the Charlton campus after two workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The agency says the workers are now at home self-isolating. The hospital’s infection prevention and control teams are monitoring the outbreak and a contact tracing investigation has begun.

The unit is closed to visitors as per regular policy, according to a hospital spokesperson.

There are five Hamilton hospitals dealing with outbreaks as of Friday. Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) is managing a pair of surges at Hamilton General Hospital, two at Juravinski and another at the satellite facility in downtown.

The two outbreaks at Juravinski involves 118 total cases and 10 deaths combined. The General outbreaks involve just 16 people and the surge at the satellite health facility at Effort Square is tied to just three positive tests among staffers.

Hamilton reported 200 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and now has over 7,000 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in March.

The city has seen 7,198 total cases in the past year and now has 196 COVID-19 connected deaths.

The city’s total number of active cases went up 53 on Friday to 1,675.

Public health reported three new deaths on Friday, two people over 80 and another in their 70s. One of the deaths is connected to the outbreak at the Meadows LTCH in Ancaster which started on Dec. 16 and has had 30 total COVID-19 cases among 20 residents, nine staff and one other person tied to the home.

