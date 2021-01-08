Coronavirus: St. Catharines hospital emergency department declares COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Health says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in its emergency department at the St. Catharines site after five staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.

The agency says the department remains open and safe for the public despite all of the cases being categorized as healthcare-associated infections that came through patient treatment.

The hospital is already dealing with an outbreak in another non-emergency unit. The outbreak in Unit 4a at the St. Catharines site began on New Year’s Eve and to date also involves five cases.

Meanwhile, one of five outbreaks at the Greater Niagara general site in its Brock unit is over after 14 days.

Niagara Health is managing a combined eight active outbreaks in hospitals and at two long-term care homes.

In all, there are, 59 active coronavirus cases at the Greater Niagara general site. Eleven people died among the outbreaks in the five hospital units.

The largest of the outbreaks the agency is dealing with is at Oakwood Park Lodge which has had 237 coronavirus cases since the surge began on Dec. 12. The home has seen 30 COVID-19-related deaths.

The second outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor has been going on since Dec. 18 and now has 62 cases among 36 residents and 26 staff members. The home has had 11 deaths tied to the coronavirus, according to Niagara Health.

Niagara Region reports 134 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara Public Health reported 134 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The region’s active cases dropped for a third straight day, down to 938 on Thursday from 947 on Wednesday.

The region has 44 active outbreaks, of which 26 are at health-care facilities.

The latest outbreaks were declared at the Radiant Care Tabor Manor LTCH in St. Catharines and at the Villa de Rose Retirement Suites.

Niagara Health is reporting that 80 patients are being treated in the region’s hospitals for the virus.

Seventy-four of the region’s 171 deaths during the coronavirus crisis involve patients who have died at Niagara Health hospitals.

Overall, Niagara has had 4,729 positive cases since the pandemic began.

