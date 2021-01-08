Menu

Health

B.C. adds 18 new COVID-19 deaths, 617 new cases

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video 'B.C. officials report 617 new cases of COVID-19, 18 related deaths' B.C. officials report 617 new cases of COVID-19, 18 related deaths
B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Friday, January 8. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has the details on the trends in the Fraser Health region and some encouraging news.

British Columbia health officials reported 617 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with 18 new deaths.

In a written statement, officials said it brought the province’s death toll to 988.

Read more: B.C.’s COVID-19 social gathering restrictions to be extended until Feb. 5, 2021

Of the new cases, 139 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 320 were in the Fraser Health region, 27 were in the Island Health region, 81 were in the Interior Health region and 49 in the Northern Health region.

The province says 46,259 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

There were 6,118 active cases in B.C., along with 8,755 people in isolation due to possible exposure.

There were 358 people in hospital, a drop of 14 overnight. Seventy-five people were in critical or intensive care.

About 85 per cent of B.C.’s 56,632 total cases have recovered.

On Wednesday, B.C. extended COVID-19 restrictions, including a ban on all social gatherings, to Jan. 5.

Click to play video 'UBC student helps Indigenous people around the world keep up to date with COVID-19' UBC student helps Indigenous people around the world keep up to date with COVID-19
UBC student helps Indigenous people around the world keep up to date with COVID-19

 

