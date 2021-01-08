630 CHED to be home of Edmonton Oilers broadcasts, in-depth coverage for 3 more years

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Oilers fans can continue to turn to 630 CHED for all the team coverage they need when the players return to the ice on Jan. 13.

On Friday, Corus and the Oilers Entertainment Group marked the 25-year partnership and announced the agreement between the two will be extended another three years.

630 CHED will be the official partner of the Oilers until the 2022-23 NHL season.

“After 25 years and counting, 630 CHED is synonymous with Oilers hockey and the station is proud to continue to be the home of these broadcasts,” John Vos, regional program director for Corus radio in Alberta said.

“Fans know that they can rely on us for exciting play-by-play updates and in-depth, exclusive coverage and we are looking forward to continuing this great partnership for many future seasons.” Tweet This

Oilers hockey has been broadcast on 630 CHED since 1995 and has been the home of Oilers NOW with Bob Stauffer since 2011.

Legends like Jack Michaels and Stauffer will be back to play key roles in the broadcast of all Oilers games, but the play-by-play team will expand draw from the best in the hockey world.

“630 CHED is a huge part of Oilers history and we couldn’t happier for our fans to continue the partnership into the future,” Tom Anselmi, president of business operations & COO of Oilers Entertainment Group said.

“Oilers broadcasts on 630 CHED are recognized widely for their depth of coverage and engaging delivery, they really are best-in-class across the entire NHL.”

The familiar Oilers coverage lineup fans have come to know and love will continue.

Oilers NOW with Bob Stauffer will return every weekday from noon to 2 p.m., Reid Wilkins and Rob Brown will back back for The Faceoff Show ahead of every Oilers game and Wilkins is also returning with fan favourite Overtime Openline for all the post-game coverage fans could want.

Fans can catch all the action on air and online at 630ched.com.

The puck drops on the Oilers’ new season on Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. as Edmonton hosts the Vancouver Canucks. The Faceoff Show starts at 6 p.m.