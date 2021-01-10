Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Trump’s influence will drop ‘dramatically’ after Biden’s inauguration, Bolton says

By Rachel Gilmore Global News
Click to play video 'Trump enablers will pay ‘severe political price,’ says ex-ambassador John Bolton' Trump enablers will pay ‘severe political price,’ says ex-ambassador John Bolton
WATCH: Trump enablers will pay ‘severe political price,’ says ex-ambassador John Bolton

U.S. President Donald Trump’s influence will drop “dramatically” once Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20, his former adviser says.

“At noon on the 20th of January, the world changes in immeasurable ways…But one of the ways that it will change is Donald Trump’s influence will drop dramatically,” Former White House national security adviser John Bolton told The West Block‘s Mercedes Stephenson in an interview.

Read more: Online conspiracies can spark offline violence — and it could happen here

His comment comes after a mob violently disrupted the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election win on Wednesday, smashing windows and scaling the walls in a riot that left four dead.

“What happened on Wednesday was a horrific act. It was a terrible day for America,” Bolton said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was also the result of (the) president of the United States inciting a mob to riot. In (10) days Donald Trump will not be…president anymore. And I can tell you that sitting around the pool at Mar-a-Lago is not going to be the same as sitting in the Oval Office.”

Multiple prominent voices — including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — have pointed the finger at Trump for inciting the violence that took place on Wednesday.

Click to play video 'U.S. Capitol riot: Trudeau says Trump ‘incited’ violent mob that stormed Capitol building' U.S. Capitol riot: Trudeau says Trump ‘incited’ violent mob that stormed Capitol building
U.S. Capitol riot: Trudeau says Trump ‘incited’ violent mob that stormed Capitol building

Trump had been sharing unfounded claims of election fraud on Twitter, Facebook and any other platforms for months. Then, on Wednesday, he urged hordes of his supporters at the rally to “walk down to the Capitol” and resist the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

“We are going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“And we are probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them — because you will never take back our country with weakness.”

Click to play video 'Inside the U.S. Capitol riots: ITV News journalist recounts ‘seething anger’ of Trump mob' Inside the U.S. Capitol riots: ITV News journalist recounts ‘seething anger’ of Trump mob
Inside the U.S. Capitol riots: ITV News journalist recounts ‘seething anger’ of Trump mob

Trump did finally acknowledge he had lost the election to Biden in a video he released on Twitter on Thursday.

Trending Stories

“A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20,” Trump said in the video. “My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”

By Friday morning, however, Trump had returned to directing all-caps tweets at his supporters they will have a “will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future.”

Read more: Trump finally acknowledges election loss, condemns U.S. Capitol rioters in new video

Story continues below advertisement

Bolton said that there are “significant” conversations happening in Republican circles to stamp out the mark Trump has left on the party.

“There’s a lot of damage that he’s caused to the country that has to be repaired, and to the Republican Party,” Bolton said.

“And I think there are already significant conversations going on about how to eliminate the Trump influence that’s caused so much damage.”

Click to play video 'Denial, defiance, disruption: U.S. Capitol riot is legacy of Trump’s presidency' Denial, defiance, disruption: U.S. Capitol riot is legacy of Trump’s presidency
Denial, defiance, disruption: U.S. Capitol riot is legacy of Trump’s presidency

And in the meantime, with just 10 days remaining in Trump’s presidency, Bolton said that there’s no need to take drastic measures.

He said that impeaching Trump or invoking the 25th Amendment would simply take too long and be too complicated to complete within the next two weeks. The best option, Bolton said, would be for Trump to resign — but he added that this is also the “least likely.”

Story continues below advertisement

“He will never resign,” Bolton said.

Read more: Donald Trump says he won’t attend Joe Biden’s inauguration

With Trump’s term ending in just 10 days, Bolton said there’s a long path ahead to undo the damage of the president’s lies.

“There’s serious work to be done to correct the lies and misimpressions about the election being stolen and other things that Trump has put out there in the past three or four months,” Bolton said.

Click to play video 'Growing calls for Trump’s removal after storming of U.S. Capitol' Growing calls for Trump’s removal after storming of U.S. Capitol
Growing calls for Trump’s removal after storming of U.S. Capitol

Still, he remains optimistic that the lies can be corrected.

“I think it’s a mistake to treat public opinion like a block of granite: unmovable, unchangeable, unalterable.”

Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
US President Donald TrumpUS Capitol lockdownUS Capitol RiotTrump after he leaves officeTrump influence USTrump losing influenceTrump post-election influenceTrump supporters future
Flyers
More weekly flyers