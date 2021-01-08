Ugo Fredette to receive details of his prison sentence Friday

Send this page to someone via email

The man convicted of two first-degree murder charges and who triggered the longest Amber Alert in Quebec’s history will learn Friday what his minimum prison sentence will be before he is eligible for parole.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Myriam Lachance is expected to render a decision on Ugo Fredette’s fate Friday from a Saint-Jérôme, Que., courthouse.

Fredette was found guilty by a jury in October 2019 for the murders of his ex-wife Véronique Barbe and stranger Yvon Lacasse on Sept. 14, 2017. He has appealed those guilty verdicts and called for a retrial.

Read more: Sentencing arguments begin for convicted murderer Ugo Fredette

The now-45-year-old killed Barbe in her Saint-Eustache, Que., home with 17 stab wounds. He fled the scene with a child, triggering the Amber Alert.

Story continues below advertisement

Fredette killed Lacasse after crossing paths with him at a rest stop. He then stole Lacasse’s vehicle and continued his escape before finally being apprehended by police in Ontario.

The first-degree murder charges for which Fredette was convicted carry an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years.

It is Fredette’s parole eligibility timeline that is under consideration by Justice Lachance: Crown prosecutors have asked for the minimum eligibility to be extended to 50 years in light of Fredette’s conviction of two separate murders.

Judges have only recently earned the discretionary power to extend parole ineligibility periods for those committing more than one murder. That tweak to Canada’s criminal code was made under the Harper Government in 2011.

There have been multiple challenges to the provision’s constitutionality, including from both Fredette and the convicted perpetrator of January 2017’s Quebec City mosque shooting, Alexandre Bissonnette.

Justice Lachance was waiting for the Court of Appeal to issue its November 2020 ruling on Bissonnette’s constitutional challenge to parole eligibility-minimum stacking.

That ruling determined that the new section of the Criminal Code allowing for the practice is unconstitutional, meaning there cannot be multiple full, 25-year periods of parole ineligibility.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from the Canadian Press’s French-language service.