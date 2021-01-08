Snowboarder dies after falling off cliff on Whistler Blackcomb ski hill

Send this page to someone via email

Whistler RCMP say a snowboarder has died after falling 20 metres off a cliff yesterday morning.

Whistler RCMP say they received the call at about 10:20 am Thursday to assist BC Ambulance.

Upon arrival at a nearby health clinic, RCMP determined a Whistler man in his mid-20s had died from his injuries.

An investigation has determined that the man was in the Whistler alpine at the top of the Peak chair when he fell approximately 20 metres off a cliff.

His name has not been released.