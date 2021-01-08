Menu

Canada

Snowboarder dies after falling off cliff on Whistler Blackcomb ski hill

By John Copsey Global News
Posted January 8, 2021 1:47 am
Whistler Mountain is seen in this file photo.
Whistler Mountain is seen in this file photo. Steven Olmstead

Whistler RCMP say a snowboarder has died after falling 20 metres off a cliff yesterday morning.

Whistler RCMP say they received the call at about 10:20 am Thursday to assist BC Ambulance.

Read more: Skier found dead on Whistler Mountain

Upon arrival at a nearby health clinic, RCMP determined a Whistler man in his mid-20s had died from his injuries.

An investigation has determined that the man was in the Whistler alpine at the top of the Peak chair when he fell approximately 20 metres off a cliff.

Read more: One dead in backcountry skiing accident near Whistler

His name has not been released.

