Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 8

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday:

‘Urgently need vaccine’ says Toronto’s University Health Network president on COVID-19 doses

A Toronto hospital system president says the University Health Network will run out of coronavirus vaccine doses by the end of the day on Friday.

“We’re out of vaccine,” UHN President and CEO Dr. Kevin Smith tweeted.

Smith said the hospital system has 3,000 people booked per day on Saturday, Sunday and Monday to be given the immunization.

Toronto hospital capacity crunch prompts pediatric transfers to SickKids to make space

Toronto hospitals are transferring some young patients to SickKids hospital to make room for adult COVID-19 patients.

Unity Health Toronto says as of Thursday, pediatric patients at St. Joseph’s Health Centre may be transferred to SickKids if their physician determines care can be met there.

It says St. Joseph’s, William Osler Health System and Humber River Hospital are all working with SickKids.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 4,249 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

Of those:

1,382 were in Toronto *about 450 are previously unreported cases

691 were in Peel Region

427 were in York Region

170 were in Durham Region

134 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports more than 4,200 coronavirus cases, about 450 cases are old due to data backlog

Ontario is reporting 4,249 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, a single-day record in the province, bringing the provincial total to 208,394.

However, due a data backlog from Toronto Public Health, the province said some cases in Friday’s daily total are older than the last 24 hours.

Despite Toronto Public Health’s data delay, Ontario is still reporting a record number of new coronavirus cases at just under 3,800 taking away about 450 older cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 4,882 as 26 more deaths were reported. Resolved cases increased by 2,738 from the previous day.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,929 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 20 deaths. Ten virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 224 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of six from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 1,350 active cases among long-term care residents and 1,269 active cases among staff — up by 92 cases and up by 39 cases, respectively, in the last day.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

