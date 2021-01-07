Menu

Health

Quebec reports 2,519 new coronavirus cases, 74 more deaths as hospitalizations drop

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 7, 2021 11:19 am
A woman wears a face mask as she's framed amongst festive lights on a street in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 2,519 new cases linked to the novel coronavirus Thursday as the health crisis rages on.

The province, which has been a hot spot for the virus since the pandemic began, has a caseload of 220,518. Recoveries now stand at 186,996.

There are 74 additional deaths in the province. Health authorities say 16 Quebecers died in the past 24 hours.

The death toll, which remains the highest in Canada, stands at 8,562. It represents about half of the country’s fatalities attributable to COVID-19.

Hospitalizations dropped by 13 to 1,380. Of those patients, the number in intensive care remains unchanged at 202.

When it comes to screening, 34,857 tests were given Tuesday. Quebec has conducted more than five million tests so far.

The vaccination campaign, which kicked off last month, has led to 48,632 vaccinations in total. Health authorities say 9,960 doses were given Wednesday.

“With the arrival of Moderna vaccines, vaccination is accelerating in Quebec,” Health Minister Christian Dubé wrote on Twitter. “Our goal: to administer a first dose to 250,000 people by Feb. 8.

“Our battle with the virus is not over, but the vaccine gives us hope for the coming weeks.”

