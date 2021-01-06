Menu

Crime

Photojournalist attacked at Vancouver pro-Trump rally

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video 'Vancouver photojournalist attacked at pro-Trump rally' Vancouver photojournalist attacked at pro-Trump rally
WATCH: Vancouver photojournalist attacked at pro-Trump rally

A photojournalist was attacked while covering a small pro-Trump rally in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday.

The event was one of several small demonstrations supporting the outgoing U.S. president across Canada, while a riotous mob stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

Read more: Small pro-Trump rallies break out in Canada amid chaos at U.S. Capitol

About two dozen people congregated at the Vancouver Art Gallery’s North Plaza Wednesday afternoon, marching at one point past the Trump Hotel and the U.S. Consulate.

In a statement, CBC photographer Ben Nelms said he was covering the protest when he was assaulted.

“I was taking pictures of the group of protestors when one of the men charged at me and punched me in my face unprovoked. He was upset that I, along with other members of the media were taking pictures and reporting the event,” Nelms said.

Click to play video 'Pro-Trump supporters gather in downtown Vancouver' Pro-Trump supporters gather in downtown Vancouver
Pro-Trump supporters gather in downtown Vancouver

“Physical violence against members of the media is wrong and doesn’t just happen outside of Canada, but here in Vancouver.”

Video of the scene shows a man with long hair and dressed in black shoving a man with a camera in a brown jacket before appearing to punch another person taking photos.

READ MORE: U.S. Capitol secured after violent protest in support of Trump leaves 1 woman dead

The other protesters then appear to chase him off.

Vancouver police said it was investigating a report of someone being punched by an unknown man, who fled the scene before officers arrived.

The incident marred an otherwise peaceful protest that included people carrying pro-Trump flags, along with signs criticizing the media and COVID-19 restrictions.

