Photojournalist attacked at Vancouver pro-Trump rally

Send this page to someone via email

A photojournalist was attacked while covering a small pro-Trump rally in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday.

The event was one of several small demonstrations supporting the outgoing U.S. president across Canada, while a riotous mob stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

About two dozen people congregated at the Vancouver Art Gallery’s North Plaza Wednesday afternoon, marching at one point past the Trump Hotel and the U.S. Consulate.

Unprovoked violence against anyone, including members of the media is wrong. Thanks everyone for the support, I’m doing well. pic.twitter.com/rJ9No7CJxy — Ben Nelms (@Ben_Nelms) January 7, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, CBC photographer Ben Nelms said he was covering the protest when he was assaulted.

“I was taking pictures of the group of protestors when one of the men charged at me and punched me in my face unprovoked. He was upset that I, along with other members of the media were taking pictures and reporting the event,” Nelms said.

1:22 Pro-Trump supporters gather in downtown Vancouver Pro-Trump supporters gather in downtown Vancouver

“Physical violence against members of the media is wrong and doesn’t just happen outside of Canada, but here in Vancouver.”

Video of the scene shows a man with long hair and dressed in black shoving a man with a camera in a brown jacket before appearing to punch another person taking photos.

Story continues below advertisement

The other protesters then appear to chase him off.

Vancouver police said it was investigating a report of someone being punched by an unknown man, who fled the scene before officers arrived.

The incident marred an otherwise peaceful protest that included people carrying pro-Trump flags, along with signs criticizing the media and COVID-19 restrictions.