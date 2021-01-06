Small pro-Trump rallies break out in Canada amid chaos at U.S. Capitol

Send this page to someone via email

Small rallies backing outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump broke out in several Canadian cities Wednesday, as a riotous mob occupied the U.S. Capitol in an effort to disrupt the certification of president-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

In Toronto, more than a dozen vehicles emblazoned with Trump and “stop the steal” flags formed a convoy through the city, driving past the U.S. consulate.

One vehicle driver appeared to be wearing a bulletproof vest.

Washington D.C. mayor declares 6 p.m. curfew after pro-Trump mob storms Capitol buildings

Flyers left on the windshields of nearby vehicles advertised a rally and car parade by “Canadians for President Trump,” and repeated the president’s baseless claims of fraud in the November election.

Toronto police said they were aware of the situation, and had deployed officers to the consulate, but that “all appears in order at the moment.”

The convoy moved on from the Consulate by 4:30 p.m. ET.

Trump solidarity caravan this afternoon outside Bayview Village in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/ntOihvwZbe — Farah Nasser (@FarahNasser) January 6, 2021

Someone has left these on the windows of nearby vehicles. pic.twitter.com/lmSsyE3ICB — Matthew Bingley (@mattybing) January 6, 2021

Pro Trump convoy (about 2 city blocks long) headed up Yonge Street in Toronto right now. Interesting times. #StopTheSteaI I presume. pic.twitter.com/jXeVLOCrNY — D. Jared Brown (@LitigationGuy) January 6, 2021

In Vancouver, about two dozen demonstrators with Trump and Canadian flags gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza.

Other demonstrators carried signs attacking the media and calling for an end to the province’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Pro-Trump supporters gather in downtown Vancouver

Vancouver police said they were aware of the protest, and had officers in the area “should anything arise.”

The group began marching towards the U.S. consulate around 2:30 p.m. PT.

Pro-Trump protesters gather at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Wednesday, January 6. Coleen Christie / Global News

In Alberta, several dozen people gathered outside Calgary City Hall around 1 p.m. MT on Wednesday.

Protesters carried U.S. and Canadian flags, along with handmade signs reading “Power of the people is stronger than the people in power” and “Freedom is never given, it is always won.”

Calgary police were on scene and described the demonstration as peaceful.

Pro-Trump protesters at Calgary City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Global News

Pro-Trump protesters at Calgary City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Global News

Live shot of a protest going on at City Hall in #yyc. Some holding American flags – this is related to Trump and the events going on at Congress. Appears to be roughly 30-40 people, police say it’s peaceful. pic.twitter.com/17RUUdspd9 — Jessie Weisner (@JWeisnerGlobal) January 6, 2021

The Canadian rallies came as law enforcement struggled to regain control of the U.S. Capitol building, which was locked down after pro-Trump demonstrators smashed windows and flowed inside following a speech from President Donald Trump.

Lawmakers, who had been slated to formally certify the votes of the Electoral College and confirm Biden’s win, were evacuated from the congressional chambers.

President-Elect Biden took to the airwaves to condemn the breach of the Capitol, describing it as “insurrection” and calling on Trump to go on television and tell the mob to go home.

Not long afterward, Trump issued a video message telling the group to leave, while telling them “we love you, you’re very special” and repeating false claims about election fraud.

The mayor of Washington D.C. also declared a 6 p.m. ET curfew in a bid to regain control of the situation.