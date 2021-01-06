Nova Scotia reports 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and said 29 active cases remain in the province.

According to the province, two cases are in the western zone. One case is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The other case is a close contact of a previously reported case.

One case is in the eastern zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The person is a student at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish. The student lives on campus and has been self-isolating, as required.

The province also said that nine cases are in the central zone. Seven cases are close contacts of previously reported cases. One case is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The other case is under investigation.

One of the cases reported on Jan. 4, which remains under investigation, has been identified as a student at Dalhousie University in Halifax who lives on campus, the province said.

“I want to welcome returning students and thank them for following public health protocols. I also remind asymptomatic students to get a COVID-19 test during their self-isolation,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release.

“Staying vigilant and following all the protective measures will help keep our case numbers low as our vaccine program is rolled out across the province.”

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has completed 121,171 tests. There have been 431 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. No one is currently in hospital.

Some 402 cases are now resolved.

“It is crucial that we all do our part to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

“Together we have the ability to stop the virus from spreading exponentially by limiting social contacts, practising social distancing, wearing a mask, washing our hands and self-isolating when required.”

According to the province, post-secondary students returning to Nova Scotia from outside of Atlantic Canada are strongly encouraged to visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test for days 6, 7, or 8 of their 14-day self-isolation period.

COVID-19 testing appointments can be booked up to three days in advance.