87 new COVID-19 cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka as more vaccine doses administered

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 87 new novel coronavirus cases in the region on Wednesday, bringing the regional total up to 3,973, including 70 deaths.

The health unit also says it administered 599 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech novel coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, bringing the total number of inoculations up to 3,722.

Twenty-six of the new COVID-19 cases are in Barrie, while 15 are in Bradford, 10 are in New Tecumseth, seven are in Essa and five are in Collingwood.

The rest of the new cases are in Innisfil, Midland, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Severn, Springwater, Tay Township, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Three of the new COVID-19 cases are a result of close contact, while three are community-acquired. The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

This week, the health unit has reported 398 new COVID-19 cases. Last week, there were 378 new cases reported.

Of the region’s total 3,973 cases, 66 per cent — or 2,631 — have recovered, while 24 people remain in hospital.

There are also currently 20 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at six retirement homes, five long-term care facilities, five congregate settings, two educational settings and one hospital.

The outbreaks are at:

Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland

Trillium Manor in Orillia

Revera Sara Vista in Elmvale

Lakeside Retirement in Innisfil

Good Samaritan Retirement Lodge in Alliston

A Wasaga Beach child care centre

Georgian Manor in Penetanguishene

Tiffin Retirement Residence in Midland

Roger’s Cove Retirement Residence in Hunstville

Woods Park Care Centre in Barrie

Villa Retirement Lodge in Midland

Simcoe Manor in Beeton

Grove Park Home in Barrie

Pines Long-Term Care Residence in Bracebridge

There have been 123 novel coronavirus outbreaks in the region since the start of the pandemic — at 29 long-term care facilities, 24 educational settings, 21 workplaces, 20 congregate settings, 20 retirement homes, seven community settings, one hospital and one correctional facility.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 3,266 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 200,626, including 4,767 deaths.