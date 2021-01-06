Menu

Health

87 new COVID-19 cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka as more vaccine doses administered

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 6, 2021 3:17 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford says Ontario is ‘running out’ of COVID-19 vaccines' Coronavirus: Ford says Ontario is ‘running out’ of COVID-19 vaccines
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday that the province is ramping up its vaccine rollout, adding that it is close to running out of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 87 new novel coronavirus cases in the region on Wednesday, bringing the regional total up to 3,973, including 70 deaths.

The health unit also says it administered 599 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech novel coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, bringing the total number of inoculations up to 3,722.

Read more: Hospital system CEO resigns from Ontario’s COVID-19 advisory table after Caribbean holiday vacation

Twenty-six of the new COVID-19 cases are in Barrie, while 15 are in Bradford, 10 are in New Tecumseth, seven are in Essa and five are in Collingwood.

The rest of the new cases are in Innisfil, Midland, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Severn, Springwater, Tay Township, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Three of the new COVID-19 cases are a result of close contact, while three are community-acquired. The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford says he was ‘very, very clear’ that ministers should not travel' Coronavirus: Ford says he was ‘very, very clear’ that ministers should not travel

This week, the health unit has reported 398 new COVID-19 cases. Last week, there were 378 new cases reported.

Trending Stories

Of the region’s total 3,973 cases, 66 per cent — or 2,631 — have recovered, while 24 people remain in hospital.

There are also currently 20 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at six retirement homes, five long-term care facilities, five congregate settings, two educational settings and one hospital.

The outbreaks are at:

  • Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland
  • Trillium Manor in Orillia
  • Revera Sara Vista in Elmvale
  • Lakeside Retirement in Innisfil
  • Good Samaritan Retirement Lodge in Alliston
  • A Wasaga Beach child care centre
  • Georgian Manor in Penetanguishene
  • Tiffin Retirement Residence in Midland
  • Roger’s Cove Retirement Residence in Hunstville
  • Woods Park Care Centre in Barrie
  • Villa Retirement Lodge in Midland
  • Simcoe Manor in Beeton
  • Grove Park Home in Barrie
  • Pines Long-Term Care Residence in Bracebridge

Read more: Ontario’s total coronavirus caseload surpasses 200,000 after 3,266 new cases reported

There have been 123 novel coronavirus outbreaks in the region since the start of the pandemic — at 29 long-term care facilities, 24 educational settings, 21 workplaces, 20 congregate settings, 20 retirement homes, seven community settings, one hospital and one correctional facility.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 3,266 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 200,626, including 4,767 deaths.

Click to play video 'Backlash after Ontario minister claims there’s no LTC ‘staffing crisis’' Backlash after Ontario minister claims there’s no LTC ‘staffing crisis’
