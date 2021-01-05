Edmonton police looking for video footage, information after Saturday shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are looking to the public for any information or video footage of a shooting on Yellowhead Trail early Saturday morning.

According to a Tuesday news release, a white Mercedes was travelling west when it came to a stoplight at the off-ramp to go south onto St. Albert Trail.

A “dirty, light-coloured Volkswagen Jetta” was sitting in an adjacent lane also waiting to go southbound.

“The occupants of both vehicles allegedly made several hand gestures to one another through their closed windows when the passenger of the Volkswagen, described as a Middle Eastern male with a beard, lowered his window and motioned for the male driver of the Mercedes to do the same,” police said in the news release.

Once the man driving the Mercedes rolled the window down, the Jetta driver reportedly pulled out a firearm and shot at the other driver.

The occupants of the Mercedes were narrowly missed, EPS said, instead, a Dodge Caravan on the other side of the sedan was struck.

Edmonton police said the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta shot at the driver of the Mercedes but hit the Dodge Caravan instead early the morning of Jan. 2, 2021. Edmonton Police Service

The Jetta fled the scene southbound on St. Albert Trail after the shooting.

Neither of the occupants in the Mercedes nor the driver of the van reported any injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting was a random event and the drivers didn’t know each other.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, has footage or any information about the shooting, the Jetta or its two male occupants is asked to call Edmonton police.

EPS can be reached at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.