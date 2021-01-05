Manitoba reports 7 more coronavirus deaths, 130 new cases Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials reported seven additional deaths from novel coronavirus and 130 new infections across the province Tuesday.

The latest victims bring the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 695 and include:

a woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region;

a woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region;

a man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region;

a woman in her 70s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, linked to the outbreak at Le Chalet de la Broquerie Assisted Living facility;

a man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the River East Personal Care Home;

a woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the River East Personal Care Home; and

a man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Holy Family Personal Care Home.

The new infections include 77 cases in the Winnipeg Health region, eight cases in the Southern Health region, nine cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 19 cases in the Northern Health region, and 17 cases in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

Since March Manitoba has now recorded 25,374 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and health officials says 4,427 cases remain active.

Provincial data shows 1,264 tests for COVID-19 were completed Monday, bringing the total number of tests done since February to 428,753.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 10.7 per cent provincially and 11.5 per cent in Winnipeg, the province says.

Health official say there are 243 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 96 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 339 hospitalizations.

There are 35 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as five people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but still need critical care for a total of 40 ICU patients, health officials say.

The province says a new outbreak has been declared at at the WRS3 unit at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg.

Meanwhile, outbreaks have ended at Morris General Hospital, the Rehabilitation and Surgery unit at Boundary Trails Health Centre in Winkler, the Northern Lights Manor in Flin Flon, as well as at Actionmarguerite St. Boniface, Actionmarguerite St. Joseph and Dakota House, all in Winnipeg.

