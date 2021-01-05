Human rights commission launches investigation into death of Laval girl, 7

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s human rights and youth rights commission is launching an investigation into the death of a seven-year-old girl in Laval’s Chomedey district on Montreal’s north shore.

The commission said in a statement that youth protection in Laval, Que., had previously received a report about the child.

The investigation will determine whether the girl’s rights were violated and whether her death could have been prevented.

Based on its findings, the commission can then issue recommendations to concerned parties.

Police were called to a home in Laval on Sunday afternoon, where they found the girl in cardiorespiratory arrest.

An autopsy was expected to take place, and officers are investigating whether the girl may have died after suffering some form of injury or mistreatment.

Police are treating the death as suspicious.

Police say they questioned several people in relation to the incident but made no arrests have been made.

— With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier