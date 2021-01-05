Menu

Crime

Human rights commission launches investigation into death of Laval girl, 7

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2021 1:51 pm
Laval police at the scene of where a seven-year-old girl was found unresponsive. Her death was declared at the hospital Sunday.
Laval police at the scene of where a seven-year-old girl was found unresponsive. Her death was declared at the hospital Sunday. Phil Carpenter/Global News

Quebec’s human rights and youth rights commission is launching an investigation into the death of a seven-year-old girl in Laval’s Chomedey district on Montreal’s north shore.

The commission said in a statement that youth protection in Laval, Que., had previously received a report about the child.

Read more: Laval police investigate young girl’s death

The investigation will determine whether the girl’s rights were violated and whether her death could have been prevented.

Based on its findings, the commission can then issue recommendations to concerned parties.

Police were called to a home in Laval on Sunday afternoon, where they found the girl in cardiorespiratory arrest.

Click to play video 'Laval police investigate suspicious death of 7-year-old girl' Laval police investigate suspicious death of 7-year-old girl
Laval police investigate suspicious death of 7-year-old girl

An autopsy was expected to take place, and officers are investigating whether the girl may have died after suffering some form of injury or mistreatment.

Police are treating the death as suspicious.

Read more: Shortcomings ‘at all stages’ led to failure to protect slain Quebec girl: human rights commission

Police say they questioned several people in relation to the incident but made no arrests have been made.

— With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Laval policeHuman Rights CommissionChomedey LavalLaval girl deathLaval GirlHuman Rights and Youth Rights CommissionHuman rights commission investigationLaval girl investigationLaval girl suspicious death
