COVID-19: 3rd death reported in Northumberland County; 9 new cases for HKPRDHU

A third COVID-19 death has been reported in Northumberland County, according to the region’s health unit.

On Tuesday, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported a third death in the county since the coronavirus pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The first death in the county was reported in September — a woman in her 80s. The second death — a man in his 80s — occurred on Dec. 23.

It’s now the 35th death overall for the health unit, which also includes 32 in the City of Kawartha Lakes — 28 associated with an outbreak at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

Also on Tuesday, the health unit reported nine new cases overall — seven in Northumberland County and two in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

There are now 79 active cases overall — 41 in Northumberland, 34 in the Kawarthas and four in Haliburton County.

Outbreaks remain active at Hope St. Terrace long-term care in Port Hope (resident and a staff member tested positive) and at Christian Horizons group home (Jan. 1) in Cobourg — no details were available.

The health unit’s cumulative 583 COVID-19 cases include 276 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 274 in Northumberland County and 33 in Haliburton County.

Of the 583 cases, 482 have been resolved — three more since Monday — which is approximately 83 per cent of cases.

