First COVID-19 death reported in Northumberland County; outbreak over at Campbellford seniors’ lodge

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports a Northumberland County resident has died of COVID-19 — the first in the county.

Details on the case were not provided in the brief statement from the health unit issued late Tuesday afternoon.

The health unit on Tuesday also reported 229 cases overall (179 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 35 in Northumberland County and 15 in Haliburton County). Of that total, 205 are resolved — approximately 89.5 per cent. The health unit notes its data is 25 hours behind real-time data.

“We offer our sincere condolences to this individual’s family and our thoughts are with them during this sad time,” stated Dr. Lynn Noseworthy, the health unit’s medical officer of health.

“While we have not seen a high number of COVID-19 cases in Northumberland, this person’s unfortunate passing is a reminder that we cannot become complacent about this virus. It is still in our community and it poses a threat to all of us, especially our older and more vulnerable residents.”

An outbreak declared on Aug. 26 at the Campbellford Memorial Multicare Lodge was lifted on Tuesday, the health unit reported. A resident tested positive for the coronavirus and was hospitalized at the adjoining Campbellford Memorial Hospital. The lodge offers 49 apartment units for seniors.

In the City of Kawartha Lakes, 158 of its 179 cases are resolved (one case was transferred to another health unit). Two cases are currently active. Eleven cases required hospital care.

All 15 cases in Haliburton County have been resolved. One of the cases required hospital care.

In Northumberland County, 32 of the 35 cases are resolved. The 35th case is an increase of one since the health unit’s last update on Friday. Two cases remain active. Three cases required hospitalized care.

Current high-risk contacts (defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are as follows:

11 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (down one from Friday )

Zero in Northumberland County (down seven on Friday)

Zero in Haliburton County (down three on Friday)

Since the pandemic was declared in March, 33 residents in the health unit’s jurisdiction have died of COVID-19 complications. Thirty-two of the deaths were in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Twenty-eight of the deaths were associated with an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

