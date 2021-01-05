Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. sees positive trend in COVID-19 cases over the Christmas holiday

By Amy Judd & Grace Ke Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 12:01 pm
Click to play video 'BC maintains positive trend in COVID-19 cases over holidays' BC maintains positive trend in COVID-19 cases over holidays
There were fears that if people ignored the warnings and held Christmas get-togethers we could see a spike in COVID-19 cases in the new year but thankfully that hasn't happened.

There is some good news for British Columbians to start the new year — the number of active cases of COVID-19 has declined.

There were concerns that if people ignored provincial health orders and held Christmas get-togethers then B.C. would see a surge in cases.

However, so far, that has not happened.

B.C. health officials on Monday reported 2,211 new cases of COVID-19 over the past four days and 45 additional deaths.

Click to play video 'Number of ‘active’ COVID-19 cases declining in B.C.' Number of ‘active’ COVID-19 cases declining in B.C.
Number of ‘active’ COVID-19 cases declining in B.C.

Read more: B.C. reports 2,211 new cases, 45 deaths over four days in first COVID-19 update of 2021

Story continues below advertisement

There are currently 6,823 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, a decrease of nearly 1,000 from Thursday.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

However, officials are warning that they won’t know if there will be a surge in cases again relating to new year’s events.

“I want to thank and commend many, many people, the most of us and British Columbia, who put their usual holiday traditions and celebrations aside and followed public health orders to help protect our families, our communities and each other from COVID-19,” B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said Monday.

“Despite these efforts, we know some people chose to bend the rules and we continue to have transmission in our communities. And because we know there’s a delay between when those exposures happen and when people become sick, we know that we can start to see increased numbers of cases.”

Click to play video 'Vancouver restaurant owner fined for breaking COVID- 19 rules speaks out' Vancouver restaurant owner fined for breaking COVID- 19 rules speaks out
Vancouver restaurant owner fined for breaking COVID- 19 rules speaks out

Read more: ‘It wasn’t 100 people, it was 38’ — Vancouver restaurant owners speak out on COVID-19 fine

Story continues below advertisement

Henry announced the latest case numbers while offering more details about B.C.’s immunization program, which is currently focused on health-care staff, remote communities and residents of long-term care homes.

She said B.C. has so far received 54,625 doses of the two vaccines approved by Health Canada, with more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arriving in the province weekly.

—with files from Jon Azpiri

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronaviruscovid-19 bcCoronavirus BCCoronavirus update BCCoroanvirus active casesCoronavirus active cases BCLatest COVID-19 numbers BC
Flyers
More weekly flyers