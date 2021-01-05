Menu

Man in life-threatening condition after transport truck crash on Hwy. 401 in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
A photo of the crash on Highway 401 near the Allen Expressway in Toronto.
A photo of the crash on Highway 401 near the Allen Expressway in Toronto. Twitter / Ontario Provincial Police

The Ontario Provincial Police say a crash involving two transport trucks has caused a partial closure of Highway 401 in Toronto and sent one man to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the highway at around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a collision.

A white transport truck was stopped on the right shoulder when a second transport truck approached and struck the truck which then propelled it up against the barrier just under a bridge, the OPP said.

Read more: Man, 18, dies in hospital after collision on Hwy 401 in Toronto: OPP

The male driver was transported to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition.

As of 6:30 a.m., the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 were closed just east of Highway 400 to the Allen Road Expressway. The westbound express lanes were also closed following the collision but have since reopened, OPP said.

The Ontario Provincial Police said the cleanup will take a “long time.”

