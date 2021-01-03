Man, 18, dies in hospital after collision on Hwy 401 in Toronto: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say an 18-year-old man has died in hospital after a collision on Highway 401 in Toronto earlier this week.

According to a post on the OPP Highway Safety Division Twitter account, emergency crews were at the scene of a crash in the westbound collector lanes near Highway 404 Wednesday night.

A police spokesperson said it was a “serious collision involving a pedestrian” and added that road closures were put in place.

One person was taken to hospital with critical injuries, the spokesperson added.

In an update tweet posted on Sunday, officers said the pedestrian had been pronounced dead in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim’s vehicle was found near the scene of the incident and investigators are still working to determine why he was outside at the time, police said.

The 18 year old pedestrian was pronounced deceased in hospital. Vehicle belonging to the deceased located nearby, investigators continuing investigation as to why he was out of his vehicle at the time — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 3, 2021