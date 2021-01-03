Menu

Canada

Man, 18, dies in hospital after collision on Hwy 401 in Toronto: OPP

By Ryan Rocca Global News
OPP were at the scene of the crash Wednesday night.
OPP were at the scene of the crash Wednesday night. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say an 18-year-old man has died in hospital after a collision on Highway 401 in Toronto earlier this week.

According to a post on the OPP Highway Safety Division Twitter account, emergency crews were at the scene of a crash in the westbound collector lanes near Highway 404 Wednesday night.

A police spokesperson said it was a “serious collision involving a pedestrian” and added that road closures were put in place.

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after 2-vehicle Brampton crash: police

One person was taken to hospital with critical injuries, the spokesperson added.

In an update tweet posted on Sunday, officers said the pedestrian had been pronounced dead in hospital.

The victim’s vehicle was found near the scene of the incident and investigators are still working to determine why he was outside at the time, police said.

