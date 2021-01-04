Prolific offender arrested after police standoff in Enderby, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A 40-year-old prolific offender from the North Okanagan is facing a slew of charges following a police standoff in Enderby, B.C., on New Year’s Day.

North Okanagan RCMP officers said it all started when a witness called police reporting an erratic driver on an ATV on George Street in Enderby.

At approximately 6:00 p.m., a Mountie located the ATV idling on a property in the 700-block of Cliff Avenue.

“As the responding officer approached the vehicle, the driver abandoned the ATV and fled on foot to the rear of the property where he entered and hid in a recreational vehicle,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

Story continues below advertisement

2:18 Concern about RCMP follow-up on North Okanagan missing person tip Concern about RCMP follow-up on North Okanagan missing person tip – Nov 18, 2020

Police confirmed the driver of the ATV was allegedly responsible for a residential break-and- earlier in the afternoon in the 3600-block of Trinity Valley Road in Ashton Creek.

Terleski said officers contained the suspect and informed him he was under arrest, but the man allegedly ignored police commands and additional police resources were requested.

During the incident, the man began to allegedly antagonize and throw various items at our officers,” Terleski said.

Officers managed to de-escalate the situation without anyone getting seriously hurt.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Annual holiday CounterAttack campaign kicks off in the Okanagan

Police said the suspect exited the trailer and tried to escape by running away from police, but a police dog chased him down and the man was taken into custody.

Global News has learned Jeremy Raymond Mazur has been charged with assaulting a peace officer, willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer, and two counts of mischief $5,000 or under.

He appeared at the Kelowna Law Courts on Monday for a bail hearing, but it was put off until Jan. 19.