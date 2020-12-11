Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Vernon, say police

Send this page to someone via email

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested in the North Okanagan on Thursday.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say the arrest happened on a rural property in the afternoon after police spotted a vehicle associated to the suspect.

According to the RCMP, an attempt was made to stop the vehicle in the Enderby area, but it fled at a high rate of speed, southbound on Highway 97.

The vehicle, though, through the help of air support, was located on a rural property in the area of Westside Road and Clifford Road in Vernon.

A portion of Westside Road was closed during the incident.

“Once the vehicle was located, front-line officers quickly set up containment around the rural property and, with the assistance of the RCMP Emergency Response Team, two males were taken into custody without incident,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

Police say Robert Heltman, 30, has been wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant since July 2020.

A Crime Stoppers mugshot from September says Heltman was wanted for being unlawfully at large, trafficking plus possession of illegal substances and prohibited/restricted firearms.

In addition to Robert Heltman being detained, RCMP also arrested Dustin Heltman, 29, of Grindrod.

Online court documents show that Dustin Heltman, who has a criminal history, is facing charges of breach of release, breach of probation, flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle and driving while disqualified.

Police say both men are being held in custody to appear before a judge.

“The safety of our community is the utmost priority for the North Okanagan RCMP,” said police, “and we would like to thank the motorists and residents that were near the affected area on Westside Road for their patience while officers worked to bring the two males into custody without incident.”

