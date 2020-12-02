Menu

Canada

Ashes of cremated person found along popular hiking trail in Vernon, say RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 2, 2020 2:20 pm
A photograph of the decorative lid of the container that housed the cremated remains. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are hoping to return the remains to the next of kin.
A photograph of the decorative lid of the container that housed the cremated remains. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are hoping to return the remains to the next of kin. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

The ashes of a cremated person were found near a popular hiking trail in Vernon recently, and now police are hoping to contact the next of kin.

According to the RCMP, the ashes were found on Oct. 15 by a person who was walking the BX Falls trail.

Police say the person found a broken decorative box and a bag containing cremated human remains.

“At this time, it is unclear how the items ended up here. However, based on the location, and the manner in which they were found, police do not believe this was the intended resting place for the remains,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

“The container has deteriorated after being exposed to the elements. However, we are hoping the unique pattern printed on the lid, depicted in the photograph, will be recognized and someone will come forward.”

Police are hoping to return the remains to the next of kin and are appealing for public help.

If you have any information regarding this, you are asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

