Annual holiday CounterAttack campaign kicks off in the Okanagan

Okanagan motorists are being warned to expect a heightened police presence targeting impaired drivers during the month of December.

The start of the province-wide CounterAttack campaign coincides with the National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day on Dec. 5.

According to provincial statistics, an average of 67 people die each year in collisions where alcohol, drugs or medication is involved (5-year average, 2015-19).

Those stats make impaired driving fatalities one of the leading causes of death on provincial roadways.

Whether it be at a check stop or through additional patrols, residents throughout the North Okanagan can expect to see an increased police presence on our roadways in the upcoming month. said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Chris Terleski.

Police said they will be using every resource at their disposal to remove impaired drivers from the road, including standardized field sobriety testing and specially trained drug recognition experts.

Tragically, too many people are injured or killed in preventable alcohol- and drug-related collisions every year. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please stay home, and do not drive, Terleski said.

RCMP also said they are fully prepared to enforce the federal Cannabis Act and B.C.’s Cannabis Control and Licensing Act to get drug-impaired motorists off the road.

Members of the public are being encouraged to make responsible choices and do their part in keeping roads safe.

