Ontario MPP plans ‘more parties’ amid COVID-19 lockdown

Ontario MPP Randy Hillier is stirring up more controversy during the provincial COVID-19, lockdown.

The outspoken Kingston-area politician is once again challenging safety guidelines, indicating that he plans to hold parties this week.

This comes after he posted a group photo on Dec. 27 that showed 14 people gathered for what appeared to be a Christmas dinner.

According to provincial law detailed under Reopening Ontario Act, there is currently a ban on indoor social gatherings with anyone outside of your household. There is an exception for a person who lives alone and visits a second household.

Anyone who violates an emergency order could face a fine of $750.

Global News reached out to Hillier on Monday to ask whether he had been fined or spoken to by the Ontario Provincial Police. His office responded with a brief statement saying, “Mr. Hillier has not been contacted by the OPP regarding the holiday gathering.”

The OPP acknowledged they were looking into the gathering but directed questions about the investigation to the local health unit.

The Leeds-Grenville-Lanark District Health Unit wrote in a statement that they have “addressed” the photo with Hillier.

“The LGLDHU has addressed with Mr. Hillier the posting on his Twitter account on Dec. 27 of a picture of a gathering of people in his home.”

The health unit would not expand on what “addressed” means and did not comment on Hillier’s threats to hold “more parties” this week.

At this point, Hillier may have gotten away with violating health guidelines this time, but on Thursday, Hillier is expected to appear in court after organizing an anti- lockdown rally outside Queen’s Park in the fall. If found guilty, he faces a minimum $10,000 fine or a maximum of $100,000 and a year in jail.

Hillier said in a phone interview in November that he is looking forward to his day in court so that he can challenge the constitutionality of Ontario’s COVID-19 restrictions.

MPP Randy Hillier's office tells me the OPP has NOT contacted him about the photo of the large holiday gathering and the health unit says they have "addressed" this with him. Hillier tweeted this weekend that he intends to host more parties this week. https://t.co/VmGBa21UyG — Kraig Krause (@KrauseKraig) January 4, 2021