Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

MPP Randy Hillier charged after hosting anti-COVID-19 lockdown rally

By Bill Hutchins Global News
Kingston-area MPP Randy Hillier is facing a minimum $10,000 fine after holding a gathering that intentionally broke Ontario's COVID-19 gathering restrictions Thursday outside of Queen's Park.
Kingston-area MPP Randy Hillier is facing a minimum $10,000 fine after holding a gathering that intentionally broke Ontario's COVID-19 gathering restrictions Thursday outside of Queen's Park. Global News

Randy Hillier, a Kingston, Ont.,-area MPP, has been charged under the Reopening Ontario Act after organizing an anti-COVID-19 lockdown rally outside Queen’s Park Thursday morning.

Supporters banged pots and carried placards that read “Stop fake pandemic” and  “Lockdowns make the rich, richer” on the front lawn of the legislature.

Read more: No tickets laid at gathering organized by Hillier to ‘challenge’ COVID-19 gathering limits

This is the second rally organized by Hillier in as many months to claim that the pandemic restrictions and lockdowns are unlawful and are causing more harm than good.

Video of Thursday’s event show almost no one in the large crowd wearing a mask. During Toronto’s lockdown, only 10 people are allowed to gather outside. Hillier’s gathering far exceeded that limit.

On Thursday afternoon, Global News learned that Toronto police issued a summons to the Hillier, the organizer of the event, to appear in court Jan. 7, 2021.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Medical experts address Kingston-area MPP’s COVID-19 claims' Coronavirus: Medical experts address Kingston-area MPP’s COVID-19 claims
Coronavirus: Medical experts address Kingston-area MPP’s COVID-19 claims

If found guilty, the penalty ranges from a minimum $10,000 fine up to a maximum of $100,000 and a year in jail.

Hillier said in a phone interview on Thursday that he is looking forward to his day in court, so that he can challenge the constitutionality of Ontario’s COVID-19 restrictions.

— With files from Global News’ Alexandra Mazur

