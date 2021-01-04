Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Cannabis

BC Assessment records show 2021 Metro Vancouver assessed property values up as much as 10%

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted January 4, 2021 3:02 pm
Click to play video 'Open House: Predicting B.C. real estate trends for 2021' Open House: Predicting B.C. real estate trends for 2021
Certainly no one could have predicted most things that happened in 2020, including the rollercoaster ride that the real estate market took here in B.C., some surprising trends have emerged. Will sales of detached and townhomes outside of Metro Vancouver continue to soar while condo sales in the downtown core stay relatively flat? We asked the experts at Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver to find out what to expect this year.

Detached homes in Metro Vancouver rose in assessed value by as much as 10 per cent on average, according to the latest data from the BC Assessment Authority.

The Crown corporation said Monday that the bulk of single-family and strata homes in the region went up between 0 and 10 per cent.

Assessed values for homes in Vancouver and Squamish rose 10 per cent, while those in Port Coquitlam increased by eight per cent.

Click to play video 'B.C. recreational real estate sales seeing pandemic boom' B.C. recreational real estate sales seeing pandemic boom
B.C. recreational real estate sales seeing pandemic boom – Nov 30, 2020

All told, the overall total assessments in the Lower Mainland region increased from about $1.41 trillion in 2020 to about $1.46 trillion in 2021.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Deputy assessor Bryan Murao said in a statement that Metro Vancouver’s residential market has proven to be resilient amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: September was record month for home sales, says B.C. Real Estate Association

“For the most part, homeowners can expect relatively moderate increases in value. This incredible strength is a stark contrast to last spring when the market came to a temporary standstill whereas the remainder of the year had a very steady and rapid recovery,” he said.

Click to play video 'Real estate is one of the few sectors showing strong growth in Canadian economy' Real estate is one of the few sectors showing strong growth in Canadian economy
Real estate is one of the few sectors showing strong growth in Canadian economy – Oct 4, 2020

The commercial market experienced more volatility, with values decreasing and increasing depending on the sector, Murao said.

Read more: Jail for sale: B.C. Penitentiary building on the block for $6M

Story continues below advertisement

“While commercial sales activity has remained low, value changes have been moderate across many property types.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Real EstateBC Real EstateBC assessmentProperty ValuesBC assessment valuesBC Property ValuesBC real estate values
Flyers
More weekly flyers