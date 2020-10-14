 September was a record month for home sales, says B.C. Real Estate Association

Send this page to someone via email

September was a record month for home sales, according to the B.C. Real Estate Association.

More than 11,000 units were sold last month, a 63-per-cent increase from the same time last year. The average residential price in B.C. set a monthly record of just over $803,000, up 15 per cent year-over-year.

“Both total sales and average prices were the highest ever for the month of September as pent-up demand from the spring pushes into the fall,” BCREA chief economist Brendon Ogmundson said.

The number of active listings across the province is still down about 12 per cent year-over-year as the COVID-19 pandemic has kept listings low in some markets.

Earlier this month, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver reported September numbers that indicated sales were up 19.6 per cent from August and more than 56 per cent from September last year.

— With files from Gord Macdonald

