Crime

Police charge man with weapons offences following Dartmouth complaint

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 4, 2021 3:47 pm
Halifax Regional Police have charged one man in connection with a weapons call on Jan. 3, 2020.
Halifax Regional Police have charged one man in connection with a weapons call on Jan. 3, 2020. File/ Global News

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man with weapons offences after responding to a weapons complaint in Dartmouth Sunday.

Officers responded to the 0-50 block of Medway Court at 2 p.m.

A caller reported that a person appearing to have a handgun was damaging a vehicle before entering a nearby residence.

When they arrived on the scene, Halifax Regional Police (HRP) officers secured the scene and arrested two men and one woman.

No one was injured during the incident.

Investigators obtained a warrant, searched the home and seized a loaded firearm, police said in a news release Monday.

HRP say that Tyvon Gerrad Ritcey, 22, of Dartmouth, is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court to face a number of charges. They include:

  • Unsafe storage of a firearm
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized
  • Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited
  • Break and enter with intent

Police did not indicate whether the two other individuals arrested on Sunday are facing charges.

CrimeHalifax Regional PoliceDartmouthHalifax crimeHRPFirearmHandgun
