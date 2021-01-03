Menu

Crime

Halifax police arrest 3 after weapons complaint in Dartmouth

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 3, 2021 4:04 pm
A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020.
A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a complaint of a man with a handgun in Dartmouth on Sunday.

Officers responded to the 0-50 block of Medway Court at 2 p.m.

Read more: Nova Scotia RCMP charge 1 person in large New Years Eve party

A caller reported that a person appearing to have a handgun was damaging a vehicle before entering a nearby residence.

When they arrived on the scene police secured the scene and arrested two men and one woman.

No one was injured during the incident and police say they are not looking for any other suspects.

Read more: N.S. man facing charges for allegedly firing gun to scare raccoons off a roof

Officers are currently waiting for a search warrant to enter the residence.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

