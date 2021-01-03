Halifax police arrest 3 after weapons complaint in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a complaint of a man with a handgun in Dartmouth on Sunday.

Officers responded to the 0-50 block of Medway Court at 2 p.m.

Read more: Nova Scotia RCMP charge 1 person in large New Years Eve party

A caller reported that a person appearing to have a handgun was damaging a vehicle before entering a nearby residence.

When they arrived on the scene police secured the scene and arrested two men and one woman.

No one was injured during the incident and police say they are not looking for any other suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers are currently waiting for a search warrant to enter the residence.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.