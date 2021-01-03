Halifax police arrest 3 after weapons complaint in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a complaint of a man with a handgun in Dartmouth on Sunday.
Officers responded to the 0-50 block of Medway Court at 2 p.m.
A caller reported that a person appearing to have a handgun was damaging a vehicle before entering a nearby residence.
When they arrived on the scene police secured the scene and arrested two men and one woman.
No one was injured during the incident and police say they are not looking for any other suspects.
Officers are currently waiting for a search warrant to enter the residence.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.
