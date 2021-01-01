Coronavirus: Nova Scotia RCMP charge 1 person in large New Years Eve party

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say they have laid one coronavirus-related charge in connection to a New Year’s Eve party last night.

Just after midnight, police crashed a large gathering, of over 10 people, on Medway River Road in Greenfield, N.S.

A 25-year-old woman was charged with an offence related to COVID-19 regulations, under the Health Protection Act. The offence carries a fine of $1,000.

As Nova Scotia remains under a state of emergency, extended to Jan. 10, gathering limits are in place. Households can have gatherings of up to 10 people, including those who live there. Businesses and organizations cannot host in-person events, including culture events, sports, festivals, weddings or funerals. More information on gathering limits is available here.

Before the second wave of COVID-19 was declared in Nova Scotia, RCMP said their approach is educational. In cases of illegal large gatherings, police would generally only charge the hosts or residents of the hosting house. In December, they ramped up those measures.

“Anyone in attendance of an illegal gathering can now be fined $1,000,” RCMP said on Dec. 1.

N.S. RCMP were not able to confirm how many people attended the Greenfield gathering on Thursday night, but only the one charge was laid.

“Police are still given discretion in these circumstances and always take into consideration the totality and spirit of the law,” RCMP told Global News in an email.