Canada

Coronavirus: Nova Scotia RCMP charge 1 person in large New Years Eve party

By Karla Renic Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: N.S. top doctor calls blanket restrictions ‘unfair’ but necessary' Coronavirus: N.S. top doctor calls blanket restrictions ‘unfair’ but necessary
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang on Monday said that blanket public health restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic are “unfair,” but are needed to keep infection numbers low – especially as other parts of Canada face sharply rising numbers of COVID-19 – Dec 21, 2020

Nova Scotia RCMP say they have laid one coronavirus-related charge in connection to a New Year’s Eve party last night.

Just after midnight, police crashed a large gathering, of over 10 people, on Medway River Road in Greenfield, N.S.

A 25-year-old woman was charged with an offence related to COVID-19 regulations, under the Health Protection Act. The offence carries a fine of $1,000.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Experts call for quick roll-out as COVID-19 vaccines sit in freezers' Coronavirus: Experts call for quick roll-out as COVID-19 vaccines sit in freezers
Coronavirus: Experts call for quick roll-out as COVID-19 vaccines sit in freezers

As Nova Scotia remains under a state of emergency, extended to Jan. 10, gathering limits are in place. Households can have gatherings of up to 10 people, including those who live there. Businesses and organizations cannot host in-person events, including culture events, sports, festivals, weddings or funerals. More information on gathering limits is available here.

Before the second wave of COVID-19 was declared in Nova Scotia, RCMP said their approach is educational. In cases of illegal large gatherings, police would generally only charge the hosts or residents of the hosting house. In December, they ramped up those measures.

“Anyone in attendance of an illegal gathering can now be fined $1,000,” RCMP said on Dec. 1.

Read more: Over 300 Nova Scotians charged for violating COVID-19 regulations since March

N.S. RCMP were not able to confirm how many people attended the Greenfield gathering on Thursday night, but only the one charge was laid.

“Police are still given discretion in these circumstances and always take into consideration the totality and spirit of the law,” RCMP told Global News in an email.

 

