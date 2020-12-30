Menu

Crime

N.S. man facing charges for allegedly firing gun to scare raccoons off a roof

By Alexander Quon Global News
A Nova Scotia man is facing charges after he allegedly fired a gun in an attempt to scare raccoons of the roof of a home.
A man from Hammonds Plains, N.S., is facing charges after he allegedly fired a gun in an attempt to scare raccoons off his roof on Tuesday.

A man from Hammonds Plains, N.S., is facing charges after he allegedly fired a gun in an attempt to scare raccoons off his roof on Tuesday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers were called to an area near Sky Crescent in Hammonds Plains on Dec. 29 at 7:50 a.m. in response to a 911 call about shots being fired.

Officers who responded to the scene heard another shot in the area and were able to determine where the shots were coming from.

A man outside a home was arrested with a firearm, police said.

Police say he later told officers he was firing his weapon in an attempt to scare raccoons off the roof.

The 70-year-old was arrested for careless use of a firearm and an undisclosed number of firearms were seized from the home.

The man has since been released from custody on conditions. He’s scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.

There’s no word on whether the man’s plan worked or the status of the raccoons.

