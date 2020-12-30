N.S. man facing charges for allegedly firing gun to scare raccoons off a roof

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Hammonds Plains, N.S., is facing charges after he allegedly fired a gun in an attempt to scare raccoons off his roof on Tuesday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers were called to an area near Sky Crescent in Hammonds Plains on Dec. 29 at 7:50 a.m. in response to a 911 call about shots being fired.

Read more: Nova Scotia RCMP ask for help as they investigate suspicious fire at Camp Nedooae

Officers who responded to the scene heard another shot in the area and were able to determine where the shots were coming from.

A man outside a home was arrested with a firearm, police said.

Police say he later told officers he was firing his weapon in an attempt to scare raccoons off the roof.

Story continues below advertisement

The 70-year-old was arrested for careless use of a firearm and an undisclosed number of firearms were seized from the home.

1:08 Calgary woman, Newfoundland man killed in collision at Suncor Fort Hills Calgary woman, Newfoundland man killed in collision at Suncor Fort Hills

The man has since been released from custody on conditions. He’s scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.

There’s no word on whether the man’s plan worked or the status of the raccoons.