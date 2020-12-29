Nova Scotia RCMP ask for help as they investigate suspicious fire at Camp Nedooae

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a suspicious fire that destroyed several buildings at a Scouts Canada camp near Halifax.

Police say that officers and members of Halifax Fire and Emergency were dispatched to Camp Nedooae in Elderbank, N.S., on Christmas Day at 9:30 p.m., in response to reports that several buildings were on fire.

Two buildings on the campgrounds were completely destroyed after being engulfed by flames and another sustained “significant” damage.

A total of 14 trucks were called to the scene, including eight tankers filled with water used to douse the fires.

Luckily no one was injured in the blazes.

Former campers and employees have told Global News of their fond memories of the camp and what it means for future campers.

“It’s sad to think about all the exciting things we did as kids that other kids now won’t get the chance to do at this camp,” Abby Tucker, a former Girl Guide and Camp Nedooae participant, told Global News on Sunday.

Scouts Canada leader Robert Chipman told Global News that the buildings were insured but that it will be hard to rebuild.

Investigators have since ruled the fires as suspicious in nature and the case has been turned over to police.

Scouts Canada declined to comment on Sunday but confirmed that Camp Nedooae was closed at the time of the fires and no activities were happening on the premises.

The Mounties are asking anyone with information on the incident to call them at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

— With files from Global News’ Alexa MacLean and Aya Al-Hakim