Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Nova Scotia RCMP ask for help as they investigate suspicious fire at Camp Nedooae

By Alexander Quon Global News
Click to play video 'Damage at Camp Nedooae sparks sadness throughout Scouts community in N.S.' Damage at Camp Nedooae sparks sadness throughout Scouts community in N.S.
WATCH: Former and current Camp Nedooae participants share fond memories of site after suspicious fire destroys two buildings and damages a third.

RCMP are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a suspicious fire that destroyed several buildings at a Scouts Canada camp near Halifax.

Police say that officers and members of Halifax Fire and Emergency were dispatched to Camp Nedooae in Elderbank, N.S., on Christmas Day at 9:30 p.m., in response to reports that several buildings were on fire.

Read more: N.S. RCMP investigate ‘suspicious’ fire at camp in Eastern Shore

Two buildings on the campgrounds were completely destroyed after being engulfed by flames and another sustained “significant” damage.

A total of 14 trucks were called to the scene, including eight tankers filled with water used to douse the fires.

Luckily no one was injured in the blazes.

Story continues below advertisement

Former campers and employees have told Global News of their fond memories of the camp and what it means for future campers.

Click to play video 'Youth from around the world take part in Canadian Scout Jamboree' Youth from around the world take part in Canadian Scout Jamboree
Youth from around the world take part in Canadian Scout Jamboree – Jul 9, 2017

“It’s sad to think about all the exciting things we did as kids that other kids now won’t get the chance to do at this camp,” Abby Tucker, a former Girl Guide and Camp Nedooae participant, told Global News on Sunday.

Trending Stories

Scouts Canada leader Robert Chipman told Global News that the buildings were insured but that it will be hard to rebuild.

Investigators have since ruled the fires as suspicious in nature and the case has been turned over to police.

Read more: Former campers share memories after suspicious fire destroys buildings at Nova Scotia scout camp

Story continues below advertisement

Scouts Canada declined to comment on Sunday but confirmed that Camp Nedooae was closed at the time of the fires and no activities were happening on the premises.

The Mounties are asking anyone with information on the incident to call them at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

— With files from Global News’ Alexa MacLean and Aya Al-Hakim

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPNova ScotiaHalifaxFireNova Scotia RCMPNova Scotia CrimeSuspicious FireScouts CanadaHalifax Fire and EmergencyCamp Nedooae
Flyers
More weekly flyers