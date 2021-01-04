Quebec Liberal Pierre Arcand stripped of shadow cabinet roles after Barbados trip

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Liberal member Pierre Arcand has been removed from his shadow cabinet positions in the national assembly after vacationing in Barbados while the COVID-19 pandemic surged in the province.

In a statement issued Monday, the party said he will “no longer” be the official opposition’s critic for transportation.

The Mont-Royal–Outremont MNA has also been stripped of his position to represent the Quebec Liberals on Montreal issues.

“These functions will be reassigned later,” the party said.

The move comes a few days after it was revealed that Arcand was vacationing down south with his wife despite pleas from the federal and provincial governments to avoid non-essential travel and travel out of the country.

Arcand, for his part, said he regretted his decision and that he underwent two coronavirus tests, for which he tested negative.

In a statement on Dec. 29, he also pledged to “scrupulously” respect the 14-day self-isolation period required by the federal government for travellers who return to the country from abroad.

After his vacation came to light, he was ordered home by the party’s leader.

A spokesperson for Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade said Monday she would not comment on the decision to remove Arcand from her shadow cabinet.

— With files from Global News’ Raquel Fletcher and The Canadian Press