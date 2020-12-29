Quebec Liberal MNA Pierre Arcand in Barbados amid coronavirus crisis

Send this page to someone via email

Despite repeated requests from the federal and provincial governments not to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, Quebec Liberal MNA Pierre Arcand is currently down south with his wife.

In a statement obtained by The Canadian Press, Arcand confirmed he was in Barbados, “one of the safest places in the world right now.”

The former interim leader of the Quebec Liberal Party says he “regrets this decision given the current situation in Quebec and the respect we owe to health workers.”

He said, however, that he underwent two novel coronavirus tests on Dec. 22 and 27, which were negative.

Arcand added that he “will scrupulously respect the 14 days of quarantine upon (his) return.”

According to Radio-Canada, which first reported the news, the politician was seen by a witness in the Glitter Bay area.

For several days, the federal and provincial governments have strongly discouraged Quebecers from travelling given the current health crisis.

A few days ago, Premier François Legault participated with the three opposition leaders in a news conference to encourage Quebecers to respect public health rules.

Liberal leader Dominique Anglade was present and urged Quebecers not to be overwhelmed by the fatigue of restrictions.

