Health

In-person dining resumes in Halifax-area restaurants

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2021 7:43 am
HALIFAX – Restaurants and licensed establishments in the Halifax region can reopen for in-person dining Monday.

Nova Scotia health authorities announced the change on New Year’s Eve, saying patrons can dine in as long as service stops at 10 p.m. and establishments close at 11 p.m.

Read more: Halifax restaurants prepare to reopen as COVID-19 restrictions lift Monday

Health officials shut down dine-in service in restaurants and bars across the Halifax Regional Municipality and parts of Hants County on Nov. 26, as they scrambled to contain community spread of COVID-19 in the area.

After extending the measures in early December, officials said they expected to reopen dining rooms on Jan. 11.

The Department of Health says low case numbers over the holidays meant they could ease restrictions a week early.

Nova Scotia reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with 27 active infections across the province.

Read more: HRM restaurants to reopen Jan. 4, Nova Scotia announces

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
