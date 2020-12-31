HRM restaurants to reopen as Nova Scotia reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported three new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday and said restaurants and licensed establishments can reopen for dine-in services next week.

The new cases are all located in the central zone. One of the cases is a close contact of a previously reported case and two others are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

There are 22 active cases in the province as of Thursday.

The province also announced that restaurants and licensed establishments in the Halifax and Hants County areas will be allowed to reopen for dine-in services on Jan. 4, 2021.

Restaurants were ordered to close dine-in spaces on Nov. 25, after the province saw an increase in cases in the second wave of COVID-19.

During the holiday season, restaurants and licensed establishments in other areas were allowed to keep dine-in services open but had to stop serving at 10 p.m. and close by 11.

The measures were extended until Jan. 11, but with a decrease in COVID-19 cases during the holidays, Nova Scotia health officials decided to loosen them early.

Starting Jan. 4, HRM and Hants restaurants and bars can open seating areas while following provincewide protocols like closing by 11 p.m. Casinos will remain closed, the province said.

Health officials advise Nova Scotians to follow health protocols as they prepare for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“Tonight would normally be a time to get together in large groups for a countdown and celebration. We cannot do that this year because we know how important it is to keep our gatherings small and follow all the other public health protocols,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in the release.

“As you look forward to 2021, remember the strength, kindness and love that got you through this difficult year and carry it over into the new year.

“I wish all Nova Scotians a safe, healthy and happy new year.”

The province has reported 397 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the second wave, Oct. 1. One person is currently in hospital with the virus.